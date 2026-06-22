Garcia slams Mandaue prosecutor

FORMER Cebu provincial consultant Byron Garcia has criticized a prosecutor at the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office over cases filed against him in court without, he claimed, giving him the opportunity to respond to the complaints.

In a Facebook post on Monday, June 22, 2026, Garcia claimed it was already the third time that he had not received a subpoena from the prosecutor’s office regarding complaints filed against him.

“Nganu naa naman put INFORMATION na raffle sa RTC Branch 83 sa Mandaue karun adlawa. Warrant of arrest nalang pud ako madawat ani run,” Garcia said in his Facebook post.

(Why is there already an information scheduled for raffle at RTC Branch 83 in Mandaue today? At this rate, the next thing I may receive is a warrant of arrest.)

Over the weekend, Garcia also posted a similar question on Facebook directed at a Mandaue City prosecutor whom he alleged had deprived him of his right to due process.

Garcia, however, did not identify the prosecutor in either of the two Facebook posts.

Garcia was arrested on June 11, 2026, following the issuance of a warrant by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities in Mandaue City. He faces three counts of alleged gender-based online sexual harassment under Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, stemming from complaints filed by Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, daughter of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Authorities served the warrant at the Talisay City Fish Port, where Garcia was taken into custody.

The court set bail at P108,000 for Garcia’s temporary release. Prosecutors found probable cause based on electronic evidence, including social media posts and digital records allegedly containing misogynistic and body-shaming remarks directed at Catalan.

Garcia has denied the allegations and is expected to undergo arraignment and pretrial proceedings before a Mandaue City court. (MVG)