Garcia slams media’s ‘unfair’ Palarong Pambansa coverage

THREE days after the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia criticized the “unfair” coverage by the local media, particularly concerning the issues at the billeting stations.

In response, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu Chapter issued a statement emphasizing that journalists do not “actively seek issues” but aim to contextualize reports concerning stakeholders.

Palarong Pambansa, the biggest sporting event for student-athletes in the country, opened on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

On Friday, July 12, Garcia held a coordination meeting at Cebu City Hall with the Department of Education, Local School Board, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Metropolitan Cebu Water District, and law enforcement agencies.

He said everyone had already contributed to ensuring the success of Palarong Pambansa.

Local media were invited to attend the coordination meeting.

Cebu City is hosting the 64th edition of the Palaro, which will end on July 16.

Garcia said he found some of the reports “very unfair.”

“For example, ang inyong gipagawas nga billeting quarters—og mahubsan ang usa ka tangke, miracle na dayon? Modaghan na dayon ang tubig? It requires us to really fill the water tanks pa,” he said.

(For example, regarding [reports] on the billeting quarters—if one tank runs out of water, is it a miracle if the water increases immediately? We still need to fill the water tanks.)

Last Thursday, July 11, SunStar Cebu reported concerns from the Calabarzon delegates facing difficulties due to limited water supply and malfunctioning comfort rooms. The region has over 900 delegates billeted at the elementary and national high schools in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

During the meeting, Garcia did not specifically mention the news outlet responsible for the report.

He said that concerns regarding the billeting quarters are inevitable; however, the City Government responds immediately whenever problems arise.

“Everybody should realize nga dili mi (we are not) perfect, especially with the media. Naa gyud concerns nga motumaw (There are concerns that will arise). What is important is the downtime that we can respond to these concerns,” Garcia said.

NUJP response

In its statement, the NUJP Cebu Chapter mentioned that Garcia urged the Cebu press to cover positive news, saying, “Ang nindot nga balita is also a balita. Ang nindot maoy ibalita (Good news is also news. The good news is what should be reported).”

The NUJP official statement also addressed previous reports that limited field reporters’ access to specific Palaro venues.

SunStar Cebu has reported that journalists were only allowed in the “safe zone” bleachers area during the basketball and volleyball tournaments last July 10.

Reporters were also restricted from the courtside playing venues based on a notice outside the venue. NUJP said that “organizers assured that media workers are allowed to cover events at designated safe zones.”

For media ethics, NUJP emphasized in their statement that “trained journalists do not intend to put children in any form of harm or disrupt any Palaro activities.”

NUJP called for “genuine collaboration between officials and the press.” / EHP, DPC