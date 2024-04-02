Garcia slams Save Cebu Movement's call for probe into Capitol building site

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has hit back against the Save Cebu Movement for alleged lack of research over the latter’s call to investigate the site of the future Capitol building in the mountains of Balamban town.

In a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Garcia slammed the group’s allegation that ongoing excavation on Barangay Cambuhawe, a mountain village in the town of Balamban, is the site of the new Capitol Building.

Garcia said the province has not yet acquired the lots near the ongoing excavation and site development, intended for the new capitol building. She clarified that civil works for the new capitol building have not yet started.

She reiterated that the ongoing excavation is under a road opening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and it is intended to serve as an access route for the new Capitol building.

According to legal consultants Rory John Sepulveda and Ben Cabrido, the development is valid as long as it complies with environmental laws and restrictions.

Sepulveda said the group has ridden with the Bohol Bandwagon, particularly on the resorts and tourist spots built on top of the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument.

He said that in the case of Balamban, the mountain did not fall within the Central Cebu National Park (CCNP), a protected landscape.

He added that the lot where the excavation has “alienable and disposable” status, and therefore development can be done.

Sepulveda said the governor will also not allow destruction in the environment particularly at the CCNP as she chaired the management board. (EHP)