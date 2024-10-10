Garcia stops bridge project, sets deadline for oval track

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has canceled the bridge project overseen by SBD Builders, citing delays, and issued a firm ultimatum for the completion of the oval track by the end of October.

In response, SBD Builders shifted blame to the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), accusing the agency of causing the project’s setbacks.

After being sworn in as Cebu City mayor on Oct. 9, 2024, Garcia announced he would terminate the P24-million contract with SBD Builders for the unfinished bridge project in Sitio Candarong, Barangay Pulangbato, which he visited.

“With the same contractor, naay bridge didto nga wa pa mahuman unya dugay-dugay na gyud kaayo. And I was there, I did not find any workers...We are looking into already terminating the contract,” Garcia said.

The project was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023.

In a text message on Oct. 10, SBD Builders president Shaun Doherty said they requested the DEPW to change the methodology of the project in Pulangbato due to risk factors.

“I think the mayor should know the truth as to why the project is delayed. Fact-finding unta siya before he makes a hasty decision,” said Doherty.

Doherty said a letter request was addressed to DEPW, asking city engineers to change the methodology of the project around January this year, but they have yet to receive a response from the department.

He said the implementation of the methodology is based on the DEPW’s plan, as they can only offer suggestions or advice based on the actual site conditions. However, he added, the city engineers “did not take it seriously.”

He said that the existing methodology was not applicable due to the limited space and the risks posed to people living near the project site.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach DEPW for comment but has not responded as of press time.

Oval track

Doherty reiterated that the delay in repairing the oval track was caused by a series of events, including the construction of a stage in the center of the track.

Notable damages were seen on the oval track weeks after the Palarong Pambansa.

Doherty explained that the damage was caused by the equipment driving over the rubberized track.

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) was closed for over a year in May 2023 to pave the way for major repairs and renovation in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa 2024. The CCSC was reopened to the public on July 18 after the national sporting event.

Doherty further said that the City has yet to pay them for its work on the oval track.

“We were not even paid fully for the oval, and now we have to spend more on repairs, even though we didn’t cause the damage. Why should we take responsibility?” he said.

Doherty said his company decided to repair the track because Garcia requested it even though they did not cause the damage.

“We’ll try to start the repairs before the end of the month, but we’re still waiting for the ordered chemicals to arrive. Hopefully, they’ll be delivered in two weeks or less,” he added.

Spending

Doherty said that P14 million had been spent on the Pulangbato bridge project, with 51 percent of the work completed, and SBD Builders had only been paid P6.9 million so far.

For the CCSC oval track repair, a total of P44 million was spent, including taxes. The contractors were paid P29 million after the project was completed, turned over, and used for the Palarong Pambansa.

“As a show of good faith, we’ve already spent money on the Abellana project to ensure it could be used for the Palarong Pambansa. We’ve also spent more on the Candarong project than what they’ve released in payments to show our support for the government. Why are we the ones suffering? The city engineer should do their job properly. They should focus on their work because they’re paid by the people of Cebu,” said Doherty.

He further said that as contractors, there’s only so much they can do as the City needs to cooperate as well.

“They should conduct a thorough investigation to find out why the Candarong bridge project is delayed and why the Abellana oval track was damaged,” said Doherty. /CDF