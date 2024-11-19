Garcia talks with Cebu City police to discuss preparations for Sinulog 2025

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led a command conference with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) headed by Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, and the 11 police station commanders in the city to tackle the strict security measures that they will be implementing during the Sinulog 2025 celebration.

Garcia emphasized that managing the influx of visitors from around the globe who will attend the annual event is one of their major concerns.

Their goal is to enforce stricter rules to guarantee a safe and orderly Sinulog 2025, making it an unforgettable occasion for everyone.

This year’s Sinulog will return to its original venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Although the CCSC can hold up to 12,000 people, Garcia intends to expand the capacity to 20,000 by adding 8,000 extra bleachers.

Additionally, seats with a capacity of 12,000 people would be erected along the Sinulog route.

In order to maintain safety and order, Colonel Cañete stated that a significant number of police personnel would be deployed on the day of the event.

"We have conducted a series of meetings and conferences about Sinulog preparation. We are ready and are anticipating the number of attendees to triple this time," said Cañete.

A P95 million budget for Sinulog 2025, which includes prizes for the winning contingents, has been approved by the Cebu City Council. (AYB, TPT)