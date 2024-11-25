Garcia to CCMC donors: Give money directly to CH

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has called on donors of the P205 million intended for the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to withdraw their contributions from the Cebu Medical Society (CMS) and donate them directly to the Cebu City Government through the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Garcia, during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, said the donated funds should be directly handed to the Cebu City Government rather than funneled through a third party to ensure “clear accountability of the funds.”

Garcia said it was very clear that the nature of the funds is for public purposes based on the legal opinion rendered previously by the City Legal Office (CLO).

He said he would tell donors to channel their donations directly to the City Government, and that the CTO could issue official receipts.

He added that once the City Government receives the funds, these will be subject to rules and regulations set by the Commission on Audit (COA).

Procurement regulations

Garcia said that once the funds are subjected to COA rules, procurement regulations will apply, which would allow the City Government to proceed with the procurement needed to complete the CCMC.

He added that the City Government can then take all necessary actions to carry out the processes required to finish the medical center.

“Gobyerno na lang tanan (Let the government do everything),” he said.

He added, “To put an end to all of these doubts as to where the funds are being deposited and spent on, why don’t we just donate everything to the Cebu City Government and then magprocurement process ta.”

The Rama Baena Tan & Ang (RBTA) Law Office clarified that it has never received any funds for the CCMC project. The law office said its role was to facilitate the legal process as the attorney-in-fact for the trust agreement, acting on behalf of the trustor or donor.

Mikel Rama, RBTA partner and son of dismissed mayor Michael Rama, said the law firm has called on the City Council, COA and the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate the transaction. The firm alleged that the P100 million was a “missing donation” and questioned why the funds were not directly transferred to the CTO.

He clarified that the RBTA Law Office only represents the donor and ensures that the funds are donated to the CMS through the “trust agreement.”

“Contrary to the claims, a trust agreement is not a donation deed but a legal safeguard. It ensures that the funds are used appropriately, solely for the improvement of CCMC, and with full transparency. The agreement was put in place at the donor’s request to protect the funds and prevent mismanagement,” he said.

Mikel said the documents posted by Cebu Updates were a portion of the whole transaction, in which he described them as “preliminary requirements.”

This was part of their pro bono work to document and facilitate the writing of the trust agreement, ensuring that the CMS will be guided as to how to utilize the funding based on the specifications of the donors, he added.

He also said that these donations were part of the donation drive of his father some two years ago, convincing private firms to donate for the completion of the CCMC.

He added that these private donors specifically instructed that their donations must not be downloaded directly to the City Government, fearing that these might be mismanaged or appropriated to other projects.

The private donors, however, did not donate cash funds directly to CMS but rather “in kind,” where the CMS will facilitate the procurement of hospital equipment, construction materials and civil works for the CCMC’s last three floors.

Document leak

On CLO’s legal opinion that circulated online after being posted by Cebu Updates — a Facebook page formerly managed by the City Public Information Office (PIO) during the administration of the late mayor Edgardo Labella, Garcia said that the document in question is considered a

public document.

Since it was a legal opinion issued by the CLO, it would be a public document that is for public consumption, he said.

“If it was a public document and it was released publicly, anybody can share. Mao tingali to nahitabo (Maybe that was the case),” he said.

“But, moving forward, wala koy instructions kato nga document nga dili ipakita kay it was a legal opinion,” he added.

When sought for comment, CLO head Santiago Ortiz Jr. said that he would respond to the council’s concern with a formal reply.

In a previous SunStar Cebu report, the City Council raised concerns over an alleged leak of a legal opinion regarding the “tripartite agreement” for the proposed construction of the last three floors of the CCMC using privately donated funds.

Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera passed a resolution on Nov. 20, mandating Ramil Ayuman, chief of the PIO, to explain why official documents were leaked.

The official urged Ayuman to reveal the source of the documents within five days.

In a corollary motion, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos requested that the CLO explain the alleged leak of the legal opinion within 10 days.

During the discussion, de los Santos questioned why copies of the legal opinion were posted on Facebook before they reached the intended recipient.

She acknowledge that the legal opinion is a public document, adding that “the public deserves to be apprised thereof.” However, she expressed alarm over the manner in which the document and related information were released to

the public.

The document and its content were subjected to public scrutiny even before the recipient had received a copy, she said. / JPS