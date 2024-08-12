Garcia to continue ‘rightsizing,’ form workers evaluation panel

AN EVALUATION committee will be formed to scrutinize regular, casual and job order employees of the Cebu City Hall, as the workers’ evaluation is set to be done in September.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has tasked the Human Resource and Development Office (HRDO), as well as department heads to submit to him a report and recommendations.

He said during the flag raising ceremony on Monday, August 12, 2024, that he will form the evaluation committee and he will pursue the "rightsizing" intention of preventively suspended Mayor Michael Rama.

Rightsizing entails a decrease in the number of employees while promoting efficiency in the duties and functions of those that remain.

Garcia said that in the first week of September, he will already tell the employees whether they will be renewed or not.

Since the evaluation will undergo due process, he said he will allow the employees to do an appeal.

Garcia assured the employees that it will be a fair evaluation, stressing that he always sees a number of employees who have done less work while the others have "doubled functions."

Garcia said he will meet the HRDO and the evaluation committee to come up with the guidelines of renewal this September. (JPS)