Garcia to establish dialysis centers in Camotes, Bantayan islands

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is planning to install more dialysis centers on the islands of Camotes and Bantayan so that patients will no longer have to go to mainland Cebu to avail of dialysis treatment.

The governor negotiated with Medtronix Medical Supplies and Equipment for the installation of 45 regular hemodialysis machines, which will be equally split between the Balamban District Hospital in Balamban town, midwest Cebu, Bantayan and Camotes.

The Provincial Information Office announced that the governor asked Medtronix and RCV Construction to start the structural works for the dialysis centers possibly next year.

The hemodialysis center, which is a private-public partnership, aims to cater to the renal patients in the province who are undergoing dialysis treatment.

In another memorandum issued by the governor, all hospital heads were ordered to provide free dialysis treatment to all indigent patients, but for non-indigent patients, they will have to pay P2,500 per session. (With TPT)