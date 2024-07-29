Garcia to new police chief: Monitor Pogo-like activities

THE new Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief has been urged to monitor the presence of any Pogo-like activities in the city.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, July 29, 2024, said he already directed Col. Antonieto Cañete, the CCPO officer-in-charge, to participate in the task force he plans to create to address activities similar to that of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

Garcia said the new task force will consist of personnel from the CCPO and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

The acting mayor’s move is in line with the directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ban all Pogos in the country due to escalating concerns over their involvement in various criminal activities. His decision was announced during his third State of the Nation Address last July 22.

Garcia earlier said that there are currently no legal Pogos operating in Cebu City.

Last July 25, Garcia tasked the BPLO with reviewing over 40,000 business establishments, including business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

He said the combined force of the CCPO and BPLO will conduct random on-site inspections of BPOs and other establishments suspected of engaging in Pogo-like activities under the guise of legitimate businesses.

Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. earlier reported the possible presence of establishments in Cebu posing as legitimate businesses but involved in illegal activities such as Pogo-like operations.

Abalos is scheduled to meet with local chief executives in Cebu Province this week to intensify the crackdown on activities of illegal Pogos observed in the Visayas.

Meanwhile, Garcia said Cañete awaits confirmation from him before the latter can become a full-fledged CCPO director.

Garcia will meet with Cañete on Tuesday, July 30, and conduct a command conference later this week.

“We will give him a few weeks. I want to observe him, especially since we have new directives focusing on whether there are Pogos in Cebu City,” Garcia said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cañete succeeded Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, who had served the CCPO as its chief for one year and nine months. Before his appointment to the CCPO, Cañete had served as the chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division 7.

The change-of-command ceremony happened at Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Ave. in Cebu City last Friday, July 26, with Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin as the presiding officer. / EHP