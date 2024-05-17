Garcia to place entire Cebu under state of calamity due to El Niño

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will place the entire Cebu province under a state of calamity due to the increasing damage that the El Niño phenomenon is causing to livestock and crops.

"Today I will issue an executive order that will put the Province of Cebu under a state of calamity. This will be further supported by a board resolution that will be passed when the provincial board meets this Monday," Garcia said on Friday, Mayo 17, 2024.

Garcia stated that a resolution endorsing the declaration will be approved by the provincial board on Monday, May 20.

Garcia explained that the heat season is not normal because it has already damaged the oceans and the land.

As of May 16, 2024, the provincial government's partial list indicates that P82,421,571.29 worth of corn and rice crops had been damaged.

Vegetable damage was P62,878,064.12, fruit damage was 27,939,696, and root crop damage was P2,747,566.20.

While fishing suffered losses of up to P887,300.

As a result, the governor and mayors are scheduled to meet next week to talk about the issue.

Garcia stated that the exact amount of financial aid required by the farmers and fishermen impacted by the drought will also be determined by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

El Niño affected 12,312 farmers and fishermen from 32 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu, according to the province's list. (ANV, TPT)