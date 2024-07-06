Garcia turns over cash aid to Negros LGUs

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia delivered on Thursday, July 4, 2024, the City government-promised cash aid to the Negros localities affected by the Kanlaon volcano eruption on June 3.

Garcia handed the P3 million cash aid to Canlaon city officials on Thursday and a separate P1 million cash aid to the Municipality of La Castellana.

Canlaon City Vice Mayor Diego Santiago and City Councilor Marianne Angelee Soliva, along with the city’s department heads and barangay captains, received the check.

Councilor Soliva thanked Acting Mayor Garcia for Cebu City’s assistance.

Garcia, in an interview on Saturday, July 6, said the underground tumult could be heard when they visited the area last week.

“(They said) once in a while mulagubo na siya (they could hear thuds). Nakadungog ra mi once pero wala ra to (We only heard it once. I don’t think it’s alarming),” Garcia said.

Garcia was optimistic that despite the place still under Alert Level II, all are in good shape.

“Pag-abot namo didto mejo uwan-uwan gamay, pero I was expecting nga naay mga ashes, pero wala naman,” he said.

(When we arrived there, it was drizzling a bit, but I was expecting there to be some ashes; however, there were none.)

As of Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology (Phivolcs) and Seismology maintains the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level II due to “increasing unrest.”

Thirteen volcanic earthquakes were observed as of midnight on Saturday.

Phivolcs has been closely monitoring volcanic activities since its most recent eruption on June 3.

Garcia earlier wanted the council to approve a P7 million cash aid to other localities outside Canlaon City and La Castellana; however, the City could not as only the two localities declared a state of calamity.

The City was supposed to provide P1 million in cash aid to Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla (Magallon), and Pontevedra, while Canlaon City in Negros Oriental was supposed to receive P2 million. / JPS