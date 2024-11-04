Garcia urges dep’t heads to heed council’s invites

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has encouraged department heads facing contempt threats from the council to attend the legislative investigation into the delayed completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Garcia, however, said on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, that the council cannot hold city officials in direct contempt.

If the council wants to hold officials in contempt, it must file a case in court, he said.

“That is the way. Agi gihapon og korte (They must go to court),” Garcia said.

City Hall officials, he said, cannot always be at the council when summoned, as they have other responsibilities to fulfill.

Officials from CCMC, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) and the contractor failed to attend the executive session called by the council on Tuesday, Oct. 29. CCMC’s head is Dr. Peter Mancao, while DEPW’s chief is Lowell Corminal.

A new executive session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, as councilors still have unanswered questions regarding CCMC, which remains incomplete despite construction having commenced in 2014.

In aid of legislation

Garcia signed the ordinance, authored by City Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos, that grants the council the power to subpoena witnesses, documents and punish disobedience. He signed it when he was still acting mayor last August.

“I saw that there was no harm. I think it can help in aid of legislation for the council to make better laws,” he said.

The ordinance’s Section 11, which states that if a person issued a subpoena (a formal order to attend council’s session or produce document) disobeys it, the person may be charged with contempt “in accordance with the pertinent provisions of the Rules of Court.”

The person held in contempt “shall be fined” not more than P5,000 or “imprisoned by not more than one year, or both [at] the discretion of the court.”

The same ordinance, passed in December 2022, was vetoed by then mayor Michael Rama last Jan. 19, months before his suspension in May.

Rama returned it to the council, asserting that the authority to hold someone in contempt was beyond the powers of the local legislature. / JPS