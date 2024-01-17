Garcia urges elected barangay captains to lead by example

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia asked all the recently elected barangay officials to be a bridge for innovation and better governance during a meeting at the Capitol on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

“Sugod sa insakto nga paagi. Ayaw kat-uni ang mga nakit-an ninyo nga mga pamaagi sa kanhing mga panahon nga wala gyoy nahimong positibo nga diperensya sa kinabuhi sa inyong mga kauban sa barangay. Ipakita nga ang maayong pang-gobyerno posible diay," Garcia said through Sugbo News, Capitol’s online news portal.

(Show that good governance is achievable by starting the right way and avoiding the mistakes of the past that did not improve the lives of your fellowmen).

Garcia contends that it is imperative for public servants to lead by example rather than take the lead when it comes to misbehavior.

Director Ian Kenneth Lucero of the Department of Interior and Local Government conducted a basic orientation and seminar for the 172 newly appointed barangay captains on January 16 at the Capitol to explain about their roles in the barangay, including their rights as village chiefs with regard to budgeting and the different programs run by the Cebu Provincial Government.

The governor hoped that the barangay leaders would work hard to improve the lives of their constituents.

“I am leading by example; akong gipakita sa akong ehemplo nga mao ni, this is the way to go. I look forward to working with you, to effectively performing with you; nga kuyog kaninyo, ato gayod mapadayon kining talagsaong paglambo sa Probinsiya sa Sugbo," she said.

(I'm leading by example by demonstrating that this is how things ought to be done. I look forward to working with you, to effectively performing with you so that we may both continue this unique advancement in the Province of Cebu). (With TPT)