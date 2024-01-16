Garcia urges municipal officials to level up preparations for Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern tour

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has encouraged the municipal and city officials to level up their preparations for the Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade that will be held from January 23 to 25, 2024.

Nonetheless, the officials agreed to take up the governor's challenge and pledged to enhance every visitor's experience.

According to the Capitol, up to 420 visitors are expected to participate in the event.

“It has to be an experience that involves all of your five senses; and more than that, it also enamors the soul. Kanang ma-fall in love gyud ka sa Cebuano culture,” Garcia said.

Garcia will lead the three-day tourism caravan, which aims to showcase the diverse customs, cultures, cuisines, and scenic splendor of northern Cebu.

According to the list of the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office, that tourists would visit 15 different locations, beginning in Consolacion, traveling to Camotes Island, returning to the mainland, and concluding in Liloan town.

White sand beaches are one of the destinations to visit, and guests can sample the different cuisines made in each locality.

The package for the event includes air-conditioned accommodation, premium bus, boat fares and terminal fees, food, cultural presentations, Suroy Suroy kit and accredited tour guides on each bus.