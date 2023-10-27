Garcia urges police to guard cemeteries

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the police in Cebu province to guard not only the center of the municipality but also cemeteries in remote areas during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2, 2023.

The governor thought that since the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) had declared full alert status in the entire Central Visayas, problems might be averted not only during the election but also during Undas.

"Yes of course ang PNP should be of full alert dili lang sa Poblacion but also sa cemeteries just to secure the entire island nga ang atong mga kaigsuonan dili masugamak sa kagubot," Garcia said on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Garcia also reminded her constituents not to drink liquor while in the cemetery to prevent trouble from happening.

"Dili lang ta mag gubot gud. Ayaw lang kaayo'g hubog-hubog kay aron makatarong ta og huna-huna kay kani rabang hubog away baya gyud ang pangitaon," dugang niya.

(Stay out of trouble. Don’t drink too much if you want to be in your right mind because drunk people often seek out conflict).

The governor also personally inspected the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to see what needs to be done before the travel rush.

Garcia ordered the installation of more air coolers for proper ventilation inside the terminal.

Up to 50,000 people are anticipated to come home for the election and Undas beginning on Saturday, October 28, thus the need to install more air conditioning units to make the passengers more comfortable as they wait to board the bus.

"Giapas gyud ang pagpanaod og aircon (air conditioners were installed at the last minute), but I already instructed our PGSO (Provincial General Services Office) nga mag dugang lang una og Iwata fans samtang dili pa makapaandar ang tanan but I hope inig magsugod na og sakay mahuman na og taod (to add Iwata fans while waiting for all the air conditioners to function, but I’m hoping that by the time the travel crunch begins, the installation work will already be finished),” Garcia said. (With TPT)