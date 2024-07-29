Garcia vows P1M if Cebuano weightlifters win gold

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has pledged a P1 million reward to each Cebuano Olympian who wins a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Garcia recognized Cebuano Olympians Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, presenting their families with P200,000 in financial assistance each after the traditional flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning, July 29, 2024.

Ando and Ceniza are both competing in weightlifting in Paris.

“This is in line with our commitment and our thrust that sports, in this administration, will be of importance and will be given priority,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he would personally fund these rewards, pledging P500,000 for each silver medal and P300,000 for each bronze medal the Cebuano weightlifters will take home.

Garcia expressed his pride in the athletes’ achievements, stating that their potential to bring home gold medals would be a historic and proud moment for Cebu.

Commissioner Edward Hayco of the Philippine Sports Commission said the impact of financial assistance to underprivileged athletes, acknowledging that it is a substantial help.

“Kaning P200,000 dako kaayo ni para sa ila, diretsohay lang, pobre baya na sila intawn. Si Ando taga Carreta, si Ceniza taga Pasil. So, naglisod jud intawn ni ilang pamilya,” he said.

(This P200,000 is already big for the family, and frankly speaking, they are poor. Ando is from Carreta, while Ceniza is from Pasil. So, their family is really struggling.)

Hayco acknowledged the challenges athletes face, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Hayco said from the thousands of athletes in grassroots programs, it is uncertain who will succeed, and it just so happened that Ceniza and Ando were the “seeds that grew.”

He added that among the thousands of athletes nationwide, around 80-90 percent came from the province and public schools, and most are underprivileged.

“The athlete does not only like the sport, but it’s through sport that he can attain athletic scholarship,” Hayco said in Cebuano.

“The most important is the moral support, if someone feels emotional, ang supporta sa syudad dako kaayo na para nila (the support of the City is great for them),” he added.

Meanwhile, Gary Hortelano, former coach of Ceniza and Ando, expressed pride for the two Olympians.

He said he is confident that Ando and Ceniza will give their best, saying Ando has the heart of an athlete, while Ceniza has a strong heart and belief.

“I am hoping they will stay who they are, and hopefully, they will also share what they have for now and for the coming years...I hope they can make their goal by taking the gold medal,” he said. / JPS