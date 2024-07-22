Garcia vows to increase sports budget

THE budget for the Cebu City Sports Commission is set to be doubled for the year 2025 to support the city’s athletes bound for the next Palarong Pambansa.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, July 22, 2024, said he asked the Sports Commission to focus on grassroots programs.

“I noticed that one of the sports we excel in is dance sport and the reason why is because we have a very good grassroots program for our dance sports. We won several golds,” said Garcia.

Garcia said if the budget for the grassroots programs will increase, more awards and medals will follow.

However, Garcia refused to disclose the exact amount of the planned budget allocation for the Palaro athletes.

“Let’s say their budget is 30 million for example; for the next year, I will authorize them to budget up to 60 million,” said Garcia.

SunStar tried to reach Cebu Sports Commission chairman John Pages, but he has not responded as of press time.

On Monday, following the regular flag raising ceremony, Garcia gave cash incentives to the Cebu City Palaro medalists.

The gold medalists received P20 000, the silver medalists received P15 000, and the bronze medalists received P10 000.

While a team only earns a single medal, Garcia said each of the players in the team received the same amount despite earning only one medal as a team.

According to data obtained by SunStar Cebu, Cebu City athletes earned 38 gold medals, 30 silver medals and 37 bronze medals.

Garcia said he will hold an appreciation night at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino to give plaques to all Cebu City Palaro participants.

“We are proud of them, we value them, and we thank them for all they have done and making us proud to be Cebuanos,” Garcia said.

“They are the pride of our City,” he added.

Garcia also commended the coaches and the Department of Education for working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the 2024 Palarong Pambansa successful.

Mellany Cular, mother of one of the recognized football athletes said they did not expect the players to receive cash incentives.

“What they expected especially some of the parents is that they are just here for the recognition. It was really a big surprise, especially for the kids,” Cular said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cular said giving cash incentives will further improve the performance of athletes for the next big events, such as the Central Visayas Regional Athletes Association (CVIRAA) and Palarong Pambansa.

“Soon, I know that the next one will be better not only in Palarong Pambansa but also in the Cebu City Olympics, CVIRAA, and other big events,” she said.

Jayden Auditor, a football bronze medalist, told Sunstar Cebu he was very happy to receive the P10,000 cash prize.

“I feel surprised because I didn’t expect the Mayor to give us cash. I feel happy right now since I can now use them to support my mom to go to Singapore,” said Auditor. / JPS with reports from Marianne Arias and Arabella Luzon, HNU Interns