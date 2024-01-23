Garcia wants Cebu LGUs to turn plastic waste into cash

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has proposed an economic initiative that would allow the various local government units (LGUs) in Cebu to bring their plastic waste to the APO Cement Plant in Naga City in order to turn it into cash.

Coal is the main energy source for Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc.'s cement production.

However, according to Christer Gaudiano, corporate communications and public affairs director of Cemex, 13 percent of its fuel needs have already been met by Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF), which it obtains from non-hazardous, residential, industrial, commercial, construction, and demolition waste gathered from at least six LGUs in the province.

“Instead of disposing it [waste] in a landfill, or worse, it goes in our waterways, we are able to use it as a fuel for our cement operations,” Gaudiano said through Capitol’s online news portal Sugbo News on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Garcia informed Sun Shimura, the mayor of Daanbantayan and president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu chapter, that she would like all LGUs to take advantage of the program, which addresses waste disposal issues in each LGU while generating revenue as Cemex will pay the LGUs via the Capitol for each metric ton of waste that they deliver.

Mayor Shimura promised to bring the matter to the LMP Cebu members in the soonest possible time.

According to a study conducted by private firm Waste Management Inc. (WMI), Cebu Province can produce an average of 2,000 metric tons of solid waste daily that could be used for Apo Cement’s RDF requirements.

WMI was represented by its CEO, Gener Dungo, in the meeting.

The company, which offers comprehensive solid waste management services in Metro Manila, has been eyed to collect plastic wastes from LGUs around the province and transport it to the port of Apo Cement using landing craft tanks or LCT vessels.

According to Gaudiano, the cooperation aims to increase Apo Cement's RDF substitution from 13 percent to as much as 90 percent, by 2030. (With PR)