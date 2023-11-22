Garcia wants CPC of 21 bus, minibus liners revoked

REVOKE the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) of 21 bus and minibus liners that were frequently violating the “no loading and unloading” policy in front of the terminal.

This was the request made by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) to ensure the safety of travelers alighting inside and within the premises of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

Garcia’s request was formally forwarded to LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. and the Land Transportation Office in a meeting on the Capitol Building on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The meeting was also attended by operators of the 21 bus liners that were plying to southern Cebu and Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 Director Glen Galario.

A Sugbo News report stated that Garcia made the request due to reports against the bus and minibus drivers and the negligence of the operators in disciplining their drivers who repeatedly violated the “no parking” and “no loading and unloading of passengers” in front of the bus terminal.

The report did not specifically name the operators.

The governor argued that it resulted in the death of a private school teacher who was struck by a passenger minibus outside the CSBT Terminal on the evening of October 17, 2023.

SunStar Cebu reported on October 18 that the victim was waiting outside the CSBT for a bus to take him to his hometown in Barili when a bus from Chan Transit came out. He immediately ran after the bus in the middle of the road and tried to grab the door handle, but he missed the steps, lost grip of the door handle, and eventually fell to the ground, where he was run over by the bus.

“Giunsa man tawn na ninyo og hunahuna? Makapuli pa mo atong kinabuhi nga nakalas?” Garcia said in the report, addressing the operators during the meeting on Tuesday.

Sugbo News added that the governor has already issued a warning last June 2023 against the operators to discipline their drivers and conductors that violated the “No Parking” and “No loading and Unloading” in an effort to pick up passengers outside and in front of the CSBT.

Garcia even released CCTV footages of these bus units and the name of bus liners who were recorded committing such violations since January 2023.

The governor threatened the operators that the Provincial Government will seek out LTFRB’s intervention, including the cancellation of their CPC or franchise.

The CPC is issued by the LTFRB to authorize Public Utility Vehicles (PUVs) to provide transportation service to the commuting public.

In the same meeting, Montealto assured Garcia that the agency would look into the complaints and would impose sanctions and penalties against the erring operators. (EHP)