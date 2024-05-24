Garcia wants gabion dams built to prepare for La Niña

CEBU City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is looking at the possibility of building gabion dams in the mountain portions of Cebu City in preparation for La Niña.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Garcia said he instructed Task Force Gubat sa Baha (TFGB) overseer retired major general Melquiades Feliciano to continue what they have started.

Garcia said Feliciano apprised him that TFGB was continually desilting and dredging the rivers in Cebu City.

However, Garcia wanted to have gabion dams in order to control the flow of water from the mountain barangays.

“Grabi atong baha kay it will find its own way, moadto na sa dan ug sa mga balay, but if you can delay ang pagdagayday sa tubig gikan sa bukid, perhaps pwede nga dili kaayo mobaha,” Garcia said.

Garcia noted that some existing drainage in the city was still built in the 1970s and had not changed since then. (AML)