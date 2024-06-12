Garcia wants Kanlaon cash aid fast-tracked

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia wanted the city council to expedite the approval of the P7 million cash aid for the localities in Negros Island affected by the Mt. Kanlaon eruption.

In an interview on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Garcia said he understands the decision of the city council to defer the approval of the P7 million in financial assistance.

“It’s really okay, but akoa lang (for me), I really have the commitment to really have an amount to be given to our less fortunate LGUs (local government units) nga naigo intawn sa pagbuto sa (that were affected by) Mt. Kanlaon,” Garcia said.

However, Garcia said he wants the council to fast-track the approval because he would personally hand over the cash assistance to the affected LGUs in Negros.

“Hangyo lang ko nga papaspasan lang sad jud nato kay (I’m just asking that we just speed it up because) I will go there personally and I will give it to them, local government units, personally,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he wants the affected LGUs to feel that Cebu City is one with them.

“We want a good, solid relationship with all our neighbors,” he added.

On Monday, June 10, Garcia announced in a press conference that the city would provide P7 million for some cities and municipalities in Negros Island, subject to the approval of the city council.

For Negros Occidental, the cities and municipalities will receive the following cash aid: Bago City-P1,000,000; La Carlota City-P1,000,000; La Castellana-P1,000,000; Moises Padilla (Magallon)-P1,000,000; and Pontevedra-P1,000,000, while Canlaon City in Negros Oriental will receive P2,000,000. / AML