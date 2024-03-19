Garcia wants utility poles moved to hasten road widening project in southern Cebu

IN order to expedite clearing operations and facilitate the transfer of utility poles along the southern Cebu national highway, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia called a crucial coordination meeting with important stakeholders, paving the way for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to carry out road widening project.

Garcia encouraged the delegates of telecommunication companies like Globe, Smart/PLDT, Converge, and Dito, as well as utility companies like the Visayan Electric and Cebu Electric Cooperative, to pledge to a definite deadline for moving their poles.

The concerned contractors are likely to begin their initial clearing activities this week, especially in locations that have been identified like Carcar City.

Next week, utility companies and telcos are anticipated to begin moving their poles as well.

Garcia issued Memorandum No. 20-2024 immediately following the meeting, mandating that telcos operating in Cebu combine their distribution boxes and lines into a single pole whenever feasible and safe.

This will help minimize visual clutter, reduce risk or damage during widening projects or emergencies, and save money by allowing them to maintain a single pole.

The governor emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need to move quickly in order to facilitate subsequent road-widening efforts.

In addition, contractors had to expedite the removal of impediments in order to facilitate the removal of utility poles.

By working together, rest assured that the road widening projects will be carried out effectively and will not cause inconvenience to the public.

Garcia wants to reduce delays and guarantee the smooth execution of road widening projects, thus she is leading efforts to speed up clearing operations and communicate with stakeholders. (TPT with PR)