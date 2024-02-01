Garcia welcomes Brooklyn bizmen to Cebu

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia gave the members of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce a warm welcome at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 31.

The group was led by their president and CEO, Randy Peers, and Philippine Consul General in New York Senen Mangalile.

Mr. Peers, a first-time visitor to the nation, remarked, "It seems to me that Cebu is also on the rise."

“It seems to me that you’re putting all of the elements in place to attract new investment, to grow new industries, and to really be at the forefront of an economic renaissance for the entire region. So I think the timing is right,” he added.

The Americans are here in Cebu to gain more knowledge about the island and possibly establish alliances and business ventures here.

The governor, mustering her inner power, spoke with pride that has come to characterize the true Cebuano.

“Cebu is a place like no other. We are, without fear of contradiction, I believe the brightest spot in the country today,” Garcia said in her speech.

“While other areas might have their own fights and wars and battles to attend to, as far as all of us are concerned, here in Cebu, our only battle is to keep the economy going, to push Cebu to greater heights, to uplift the lives of our constituents, and continue on this elevated status as the country's number one province,” she added.

The members of the Provincial Board, as well as representatives from the Mactan Export Processing Zone Chamber of Exporters and Manufacturers, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry also joined the governor. (TPT WITH PR)