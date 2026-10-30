Garcia's DQ case closed

MORE than a year after it was filed, the disqualification case against former Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is over. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has declared the dismissal of the petition final and immediately executory, ending a dispute over sacks of rice handed out in the months before the 2025 elections.

By the time the ruling became final, the race the case was meant to affect had long been decided. Garcia lost his bid for a full term in May 2025, and the petition stayed in the system for another year.

Where the rice came from

The case traces back to March 27, 2024, when the City Council placed the city’s mountain barangays under a state of calamity because of El Niño. The City’s disaster risk reduction office then bought 166,600 sacks of rice worth P49.98 million for residents of the drought-hit villages. According to the petition, Garcia approved the purchase.

Questions arose in March 2025, two months before Election Day, when rice was distributed in Barangay Duljo-Fatima. The urban barangay was not among those covered by the calamity declaration.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos raised the matter in a privilege speech that month. Garcia later denied that the distribution was political, saying it was a regular program of the Department of Social Welfare and Services, which falls under the Mayor’s Office, and that the rice was charged to that department’s budget and not to the disaster fund.

Petition

The issue reached Comelec in May 2025, less than a week before the May 12 polls. Analiza Pilunes Maglasang, represented by lawyer Armando Ligutan, filed a petition to disqualify Garcia.

Her case rested on Section 68(e) in relation to Section 261(v)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code. The provision bans the release of public funds for social welfare projects during the campaign period, a rule meant to keep incumbents from using public money to win votes.

Comelec can exempt such projects from the ban, and the City had sought one. But Maglasang argued that the exemption comes with a condition — officials must stay away from the distributions.

Maglasang claimed Garcia did the opposite, saying he led the Duljo-Fatima distribution, kept showing up at distributions after the campaign period began, and did so while his campaign posters and tarpaulins hung nearby. She also accused him of using City Government chairs, buses and other property in his campaign.

Garcia rejected the allegations, saying the City’s aid distribution was covered by the Comelec exemption, and he called the petition a desperate move by rivals who were worried that he was leading in the surveys.

An election that came first

The petition was still pending when Cebu City voted, and the results changed what was at stake. A disqualification case aims to keep a candidate off the ballot or out of office.

Nestor Archival won the mayoral race with 256,197 votes. Garcia finished second with 176,967, ahead of former mayor Michael Rama, who had 120,124. Archival took office on June 30, 2025. Garcia himself later acknowledged that the case had become moot and academic after the elections.

A long road to finality

The case nonetheless went through the poll body’s full appeal process. The Comelec Second Division dismissed the petition on Nov. 8, 2025.

Maglasang sought a reversal 10 days later through a motion for reconsideration, which sent the case to the Comelec en banc.

The en banc took until June 2, 2026, to rule. It denied the motion for lack of merit and upheld the dismissal, and both parties received copies by email the next day.

After that, the only question left was whether the Supreme Court (SC) would step in. Under Section 8 of Comelec Resolution 11046 and the poll body’s rules of procedure, en banc rulings in special actions such as disqualification cases become final and executory five days after the parties receive them, unless the High Court issues a restraining order within that window.

The SC issued none. On June 11, 2026, Comelec Clerk of the Commission Genesis Gatdula issued a certificate of finality and an entry of judgment, which means the case is closed at the poll body.

Garcia’s reaction

For Garcia, the outcome matters even though it came too late to affect the election. He welcomed the ruling, saying he had denied the allegations from the beginning and that clearing his name still counted for something.

“From the very beginning, I have maintained that these allegations were unfounded and that I did nothing wrong,” he said in a statement.

“Even if a case becomes moot and academic, the importance of clearing one’s name remains,” he added. He said he hoped the matter could now be put behind him and that attention could turn to the welfare and future of Cebu City.

One case down

The ruling closes one case against Garcia, but he still has another to deal with. The Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas has found him liable for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The finding involved cockfighting derbies held at Nustar Resort and Casino in 2024, while he was acting mayor and later full-fledged mayor.

The penalty was a six-month suspension. Because Garcia is no longer in government, the suspension will be converted into a fine equal to six months of his basic salary. He has asked the Ombudsman to reconsider, and he has pointed out that the ruling does not bar him from holding public office again. / CAV