Garganera calls for respect, education after ‘misgendering’ incident

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera addressed the recent ‘misgendering’ incident at a local restaurant, calling on the community to move toward empathy and education.

"Stop the hate, spread love," said Garganera.

On Sunday, July 23, 2024, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, made a male restaurant staff adopt a “parade rest” stance for almost two hours by addressing him as “sir.”

The customer was identified by a netizen as the local Cebu personality Jude Bacalso, a writer, former TV personality, and host in Cebu.

Following this incident, Garganera said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, that as an advocate and ally, approaching education with humility is crucial.

Garganera said that not everyone has the same level of understanding about the LGBTQIA+ community. He pointed out that some individuals might lack knowledge due to limited opportunities or life circumstances.

“We should take it upon ourselves to educate them respectfully,” Garganera said.

He also highlighted the need to communicate new concepts effectively to the general public without condescending.

“We are in a better position to explain these new concepts to ordinary people, and being disrespectful and condescending takes the movement and our advocacy a few steps backward,” Garganera added.

Garganera called for increased efforts to enhance gender sensitivity training and educational campaigns throughout Cebu, urging initiatives to reach every corner of the city and foster a deeper understanding of the advocacy. (via Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu Intern)