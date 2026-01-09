Garganera eyes SRP DPS office as temporary garbage transfer site

CEBU City Councilor Joel Garganera said he is eyeing the Department of Public Services (DPS) office at the South Road Properties (SRP) as a possible temporary transfer station for garbage, following the suspension of dumping operations at the Binaliw landfill due to a landslide.
Garganera said the idea remains a proposal and has not yet been approved or implemented by the city administration.
“Suggestion pa lang ni siya. Wala pa’y final decision gikan sa city admin,” Garganera said in an interview on Friday, January 9.
He added that garbage collection was disrupted after collection trucks were unable to unload their waste when dumping operations at the Binaliw landfill were halted on Thursday, January 8.
With many garbage trucks now full, Garganera appealed to residents to temporarily refrain from placing their trash outside for collection.
He added that the disruption occurred overnight, affecting regular collection schedules, while authorities continue to assess interim measures as the situation at the Binaliw landfill develops. (CAV)