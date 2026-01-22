Garganera proposes ordinance to give teeth to gambling ad ban in Cebu City

COUNCILOR Joel Garganera has proposed the Cebu City Anti-Gambling Advertisement Ordinance, a measure that seeks to prohibit all gambling-related promotions and advertisements visible to the public in both public and private spaces across the city.

The ordinance covers billboards, traditional media, digital platforms, social media, livestreams, influencer content and event sponsorships. It builds on a resolution that Garganera sponsored and that the City Council approved on Dec. 16, 2025. While the resolution expressed opposition to gambling advertisements and directed city offices to monitor them, the proposed ordinance provides penalties to strengthen enforcement.

Reason behind the proposal

Concerns over gambling advertisements have grown in Cebu City amid the rapid expansion of online betting platforms. Gambling promotions have become increasingly visible on streets, digital screens, social media and during community and cultural events. Garganera first raised the issue through the December 2025 resolution.

During preparations for the Sinulog Festival 2026, Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy publicly appealed to organizers to reject sponsorships from gambling companies. He said such partnerships contradict the festival’s religious purpose and send conflicting moral messages to devotees honoring the Santo Niño.

The prelate’s statement on Jan. 8 came a day after the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) announced its partnership with an online gambling platform. SFI, for its part, said the partnership “adds to the festival’s vibrant energy celebrating joy, connection, and the thrill of coming together in one unforgettable celebration of faith and culture.”

Exposing vulnerable groups

According to Garganera, unregulated gambling advertisements normalize betting and expose vulnerable groups, particularly minors and low-income families, to aggressive marketing.

“The unregulated presence of gambling advertisements within Cebu City normalizes gambling behavior and exposes minors to persuasive and aggressive marketing strategies that may lead to risky habits,” Garganera said.

He linked constant exposure to gambling promotions to the rise of online betting and related social problems, including addiction and financial strain on families.

In his statement, Uy raised moral and social concerns, describing online gambling as a threat that “destroys lives, breaks families, corrupts values, and enslaves people, especially the poor.”

At the national level, there are efforts to regulate gambling advertisements. Lawmakers have endorsed Senate Bill (SB) 109, the Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act of 2025, which seeks to ban online gambling advertising nationwide. The measure proposes penalties of up to six years in prison or fines of up to P5 million.

What remains unclear

The proposed ordinance is under review by the committee on laws, styling and ordinances and the Cebu City Gamefowl Commission. Its timeline for approval and the possibility of amendments remain uncertain. Enforcement may also pose challenges, particularly for online advertisements originating outside city jurisdiction, where platforms and operators may fall beyond local authority.

What’s at stake

For residents, especially families and young people, the proposed ordinance could reduce daily exposure to gambling promotions in public spaces, on mobile devices and during major events. Businesses would face new compliance requirements. Penalties range from warnings to fines of P3,000 to P5,000, with possible suspension or revocation of business permits.

What’s next

The measure awaits committee review and possible City Council debates before a final vote. If approved, enforcement would involve the Office of the Mayor, the Business Permit and Licensing Office, the Cebu City Police Office, the City Legal Office and the National Bureau of Investigation for online-related cases. Meanwhile, national legislation such as SB 109 could influence how local rules are enforced or expanded in the coming months. / EHP