Garganera pushes citywide moratorium on upland development

A CITYWIDE moratorium on upland development projects in Cebu City was pushed on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, by Councilor Joel Garganera, warning that activities such as continued slope cutting, quarrying, and hillside construction are worsening floods and environmental risks downstream.

In a privilege speech delivered during the December 16 regular session, Garganera urged the executive branch to temporarily halt all upland development activities and review existing policies, permits, and risk assessments tied to mountain and watershed areas.

"We can still act today then we can still protect the people of Cebu City," said Garganera, citing recurring floods, silted rivers, and weakened slopes as consequences of years of unchecked upland development.

He said the moratorium will not be limited to quarrying and slope cutting, subject to the declaration and duration to be set by the city mayor.

He proposed that no new permits, clearances, endorsements, or approvals be issued until compliance with national environmental laws and flood-mitigation preconditions is established.

Garganera also called for the creation of a composite technical team led by the Office of the Mayor and composed of representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau, Mines and Geosciences Bureau, Department of Public Works and Highways, City Planning and Development Office, Office of the Building Official, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the academe, engineers, hydrologists, geologists, and civil society groups.

The team would be tasked to conduct a comprehensive review of existing upland development policies, zoning ordinances, environmental regulations, and risk assessments, and submit policy recommendations to the mayor and the City Council within 60 days. (EHP)