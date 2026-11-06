Garie Concepcion pregnant with second child

Garie Concepcion, daughter of actor Gabby Concepcion, is expecting her second child with singer Michael Pangilinan.

Garie shared a sonogram of their second child on Instagram, surrounded by three stuffed toys and yellow flowers bearing the words, “little answered prayer.”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Garie wrote, “Another beautiful reminder that God’s plans are always greater than ours. Our family is growing and our hearts are too. Our 2026 plot twist, blessing and miracle (praying hands emoji). 2027, we’re excited for you!”

Among those who commented on Garie’s pregnancy announcement was her sister, KC Concepcion, who wrote, “So excited for you! Congratulations sis and Khel.”

In 2023, Garie gave birth to her and Michael’s first child, Danielle Amari.

Garie is Gabby Concepcion’s daughter with businesswoman Grace Ibuna. / TRC