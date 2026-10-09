Garin touts success of PH renewable energy shift

THE Philippines’ shift toward renewable energy (RE) continues to pick up speed, as growing backing from developers and investors brings the country closer to its target of a 35 percent clean energy share by 2030.

Speaking at the Arangkada Philippines Forum 2026 at the Marriott Ballroom in Pasay City on Friday, Oct. 9, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin highlighted the country’s clean energy milestones, declaring that the Philippines has been successful in renewable energy.

Garin said renewable energy already accounted for 25 percent of the national power mix as of 2025. This steady progress makes subsequent targets — 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 — entirely feasible.

Auctions

“We are very confident that we will reach that goal because of all the programs that we have, especially the Green Energy Auction,” Garin said, referring to the competitive bidding process for various RE technologies designed to help ensure national energy security.

Among the technologies included in the first four auctions since 2022 are solar, run-of-river, biomass, wind, and integrated solar with energy storage systems. Those currently in the pipeline include waste-to-energy, offshore wind, and additional biomass capacity.

Diversification

Garin said the Department of Energy is looking for additional energy technologies, such as hydrogen and nuclear power, to diversify the country’s grid options. This strategy aims to ensure that future generations maintain access to reliable and sustainable power sources.

She noted that the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is also on the rise, demonstrating that Filipinos are increasingly open to clean energy for transportation. This growing adoption gives authorities strong confidence in hitting the country’s target of a 50 percent EV penetration rate in road transport by 2040.

Growth

In 2025, total registered EV units reached 60,906, marking a significant surge from the 24,286 units recorded in 2024.

Garin said that through the country’s energy resiliency roadmap and related policies, the department continues to strengthen disaster preparedness, emergency response, business continuity, and cybersecurity measures across the sector.

Resiliency

“Resiliency is ultimately about protecting lives, safeguarding economic activity, and ensuring that energy remains available as our economy grows,” Garin said.

She emphasized that the future energy scenario of the country is built on a balanced strategy combining energy efficiency, renewable energy, emerging technologies, digital innovation, and overall grid resiliency. / PNA