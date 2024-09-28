Garma implicated in slay of PCSO official in 2020

ROYINA Garma, former general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), has been implicated in serious allegations regarding corruption and extrajudicial killings, particularly in her role during her tenure in Cebu.

The recent testimony by Police Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza during a House hearing has brought to light Garma’s alleged involvement in orchestrating the assassination of Wesley Barayuga, the PCSO board secretary, in July 2020.

Garma’s history in Cebu is marked by her alleged connections to corruption within the PCSO, particularly involving illegal gambling operations.

Reports have surfaced indicating that she was receiving substantial payoffs — amounting to P1 million weekly — from illegal gambling syndicates operating in the region. These allegations have raised questions about her integrity and operational ethics while managing the agency.

During the hearing, Mendoza recounted how he was instructed by National Police Commission Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo to carry out a “special operation” against Barayuga, who was identified as a high-value target due to supposed links with illegal drugs.

He said he hired a certain “Loloy,” who was recruited by an informant, to carry out the killing.

Mendoza testified that the order for Barayuga’s assassination came directly from Garma, who allegedly provided real-time updates on Barayuga’s movements, including during meetings at the PCSO headquarters.

“Noong Hulyo 30, 2020, muling tumawag si Colonel Leonardo at ipinaalam sa akin na ang target na si Wesley Barayuga ay nasa PCSO at maaari na naming isagawa ang operasyon. Ipinadala niya sa akin ang larawan ni Wesley Barayuga habang ito ay nasa conference meeting sa loob ng PCSO. Sinabi ni Colonel Leonardo na ang larawan ni Wesley Barayuga ay kinuha at ipinadala sa kanya ni Ma’am Garma (On July 30, 2020, Colonel Leonardo called me again and informed me that the target, Wesley Barayuga, was at PCSO and that we could proceed with the operation. He sent me the picture of Wesley Barayuga while he was in a conference meeting inside the PCSO. Colonel Leonardo said that the photo of Wesley Barayuga was taken and sent to him by Ma’am Garma),” Mendoza narrated.

Mendoza described how he felt compelled to comply with these orders due to fear for his life and career. He claimed that Garma had facilitated the operation by assigning a PCSO vehicle to Barayuga, making it easier for the hired hitman to track him.

The implications of Garma’s alleged actions extend beyond individual culpability; they point to a broader pattern of corruption within the PCSO during her leadership.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel emphasized that Barayuga was prepared to expose corrupt practices within the agency, suggesting that his murder was intended to silence him and protect those involved in corrupt activities.

In response to these allegations, both Garma and Leonardo have vehemently denied any involvement in Barayuga’s killing.

Garma expressed shock at the accusations, asserting that she had a good working relationship with Barayuga and had no conflicts with him.

Leonardo also refuted Mendoza’s claims, stating he did not know him personally and could not have issued such orders.

The unfolding situation surrounding Garma highlights significant concerns regarding governance and accountability within Philippine institutions. As investigations continue, the focus remains on uncovering the truth behind these allegations and addressing the systemic issues of corruption that have plagued agencies like the PCSO, especially during Garma’s tenure in Cebu. / PNA