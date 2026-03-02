Garment workers get rice aid

FOLLOWING an alternative work arrangement, 80 workers of a garment subcontractor in the Mactan Export Processing Zone in Lapu-Lapu City received rice subsidies from the City Government on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The assistance came after the company reduced operations to three working days a week starting Jan. 20. The arrangement is expected to last until March 31.

The company scaled down operations to sustain its business amid fewer orders from apparel firms in the export zones.

The Public Employment Service Office (Peso) coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to seek support for the affected workers.

CSWDO officer-in-charge Sheila Baylosis said the assistance came from the agency’s rice subsidy program allocation.

Concerns for fellow workers

One of the affected employees, Fred (not his real name), of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, told SunStar Cebu that he continues to feel the impact of the reduced work schedule because he is used to being paid for six working days per payroll period.

The 39-year-old worker, along with his co-workers, appealed to the company’s management to address their concerns, saying the shortened schedule affects their daily lives.

He also asked why other affected workers from neighboring cities did not receive assistance. Of the 105 workers identified, only 80 qualified for the subsidy.

Baylosis said priority was given to residents of Lapu-Lapu City to ensure resources were properly managed.

“When it comes to budget allocation, what is being considered is our number of residents,” Baylosis said in Cebuano.

City officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and seek additional assistance from Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan if the shortened work schedule extends for three to six months. / DPC