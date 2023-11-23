Gas stations eyed as loading, unloading zones

TO IMPROVE traffic flow, the Cebu City Government will pilot test the use of gas stations as places for public utility vehicles (PUVs) to load and unload passengers during rush hour.

Around 30 owners, operators and representatives of gas stations have met with the Cebu City Traffic Management Committee (TMC) to discuss the “improvised lay-by scheme,” which calls for using gas stations as passenger loading and unloading zones.

Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the TMC, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, that the owners had agreed to allow the temporary use of the front area of their gas stations for PUV loading and unloading during peak hours, from 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

Gealon said the TMC had issued a resolution on the matter and that the Cebu City Transportation Office would assist with the implementation.

“Our roads are meant to flow continuously, except at intersections. In order to minimize travel time as well,” said Gealon.

According to him, the pilot testing will take place on routes that have poor traffic flow, such as N. Bacalso Ave., Banilad-Talamban Road, General Maxilom Avenue, Escario Street, V. Rama Avenue, Gorordo Avenue, Archbishop Reyes Avenue and P. del Rosario Street.

Gealon said the TMC will formally inform the public and various stakeholders of the particular areas that will be used as improvised loading and unloading stations next week.

Station owners were open to the idea that a portion of their property would be used to load and unload passengers as long as traffic enforcers would be on site to oversee traffic.

On their concerns that the properties might be used as terminals for vehicles, Gealon said the stations will be for loading and unloading of vehicles only and vehicles cannot stand by in the area to wait for passengers.