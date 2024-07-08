Gateway Group celebrates 20th year with launch of the first-ever Jetour dealership in Cebu

The brand new Jetour T2

Jetour officially launched its newest model, the Jetour T2 4x4 SUV. Redefining outdoor driving with its rugged capability and refined aesthetics, this five-door, four-cylinder 2.0T powerhouse is designed for individuals who seek adventure and the outdoors.

“It is the epitome of modern engineering and design,” said Boyet Villalino, global brands spokesperson for Jetour.

The model includes a smart WXD drive feature, allowing users to seamlessly switch between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes. Its intelligent torque manager automatically distributes torque to the rear wheels, enhancing stability and performance.

It also features a 15.6-inch HD digital screen, a Sony 12-speaker sound system, and ventilated seats to ensure maximum comfort and entertainment during travels. Its automatic emergency brakes, airbag system, and 540-degree panoramic camera ensure that every journey is a safe one.

Jonica Gale G. Carpio and Athea Kristina J. Samlayor, UP Interns / Writer