Gateway Group celebrates 20th year with launch of the first-ever Jetour dealership in Cebu

Gateway Group, the largest dealership company in the Philippines, celebrated its 20th anniversary with the inauguration of its first Jetour dealership in Cebu on June 28, 2024, at its showroom located on A.C. Cortes, Mandaue. This partnership with Jetour Auto Philippines Inc. marks the debut of the Chinese automotive brand in Cebu.
Jetour, which translates to “convenient journey,” promises customers a blend of comfort, luxury, and ease of driving. The brand is known for its innovative engineering, bold design, and cutting-edge technology, aiming to meet the diverse needs of its users.
“With Gateway, we are very selective with the brands we carry, and with Jetour finally joining our esteemed lineup of brands, we are very proud to introduce it to the Cebuano market. With all the amazing advancements and features, many customers will be very pleased,” shared Michael Goho, executive vice president of Gateway Group.
From selling only one brand in 2004, the company now owns multiple dealerships across the Philippines and comprises eight percent of the country’s automotive industry. With Jetour under its wing, Gateway Group expects more growth with the brand’s competitive advantage, hoping for it to flourish not only in Cebu but across the country.
The brand new Jetour T2
Jetour officially launched its newest model, the Jetour T2 4x4 SUV. Redefining outdoor driving with its rugged capability and refined aesthetics, this five-door, four-cylinder 2.0T powerhouse is designed for individuals who seek adventure and the outdoors.
“It is the epitome of modern engineering and design,” said Boyet Villalino, global brands spokesperson for Jetour.
The model includes a smart WXD drive feature, allowing users to seamlessly switch between two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes. Its intelligent torque manager automatically distributes torque to the rear wheels, enhancing stability and performance.
It also features a 15.6-inch HD digital screen, a Sony 12-speaker sound system, and ventilated seats to ensure maximum comfort and entertainment during travels. Its automatic emergency brakes, airbag system, and 540-degree panoramic camera ensure that every journey is a safe one.
Visit the Jetour Auto Cebu showroom at A.C. Cortes, Mandaue, to get your very own Jetour car and experience driving into the boundless future.
Jonica Gale G. Carpio and Athea Kristina J. Samlayor, UP Interns / Writer