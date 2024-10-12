Gayak 2024: Ingenuity, culture and fashion

The heart of Cebu City pulsed with creativity and inspiration on Sept. 21, 2024, as the Fashion Institute of Design & Arts (Fida) Cebu presented its much-anticipated graduation show, “Gayak.” Hosted at SM Seaside City Cebu and co-presented by the mall alongside Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, the event was a beautiful celebration of Filipino design, ingenuity, and culture. With a glittering array of creations from the next generation of Filipino designers, the show brought to life the vibrant and diverse spirit of the Philippines.

Under the creative direction of Josei Cuizon and visual genius Matt Pingkian, the event was more than a fashion showcase — it was an homage to the past, a celebration of the present, and a promise for the future. The harmonious coordination of hair and makeup artists such as Rhino Deiparine, Rolito Cuizon and a team of beauty experts, elevated the evening’s vision.

Opening Act

Opening with the theme “Philippine Flora,” Fida’s celebrated alumni designers took center stage. Yoko Sato, Mara Dado, Erwin Paler, Franz McKillip and more showcased collections that captured the elegance and vibrance of the nation’s endemic flowers. A standout moment was Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2024, Kris Tiffany Janson, gracing the runway in a collaborative masterpiece by FIDA alumni. The piece, inspired by Cebu’s rare Cynometra Cebuensis, was a nod to the beauty of the local environment and the power of collaboration among designers.

Second Act

In an emotional tribute to the late mentors Lord Maturan and Bebes Garso, who passed in 2020 and 2022 respectively, Gayak celebrated their enduring impact on the fashion community. Designers such as Philipp Tampus, Maria Navarete and Mara Dado took to the stage to honor these iconic figures. With breathtaking designs that carried their legacy forward, this segment was a testament to Maturan and Garso’s profound influence on Fida’s community. Philipp Tampus, adorned in exquisite jewelry from Royal Gem, brought an extra sparkle to this heartfelt homage.

Third Act

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the presentation of the graduating designers, each offering a unique and forward-thinking interpretation of Filipino culture and identity.

KClaire’s Howl of the Rainforest stood as a rallying cry for environmental preservation. Drawing from the plead and cry of the rich biodiversity of the Philippines, her designs narrated a compelling story of conservation and cultural pride, using fashion as advocacy.

Anton Quito followed with Avian Allure, an ethereal collection inspired by the mythological bird Amihan, a guardian of peace, freedom and redemption in Philippine mythology. Quito’s avant-garde designs, centered around the golden deity, evoked a sense of mystical beauty.

Jasper Cardines celebrated the vibrant spirit of the Filipina with Sol Amore (Warm Love), a collection that explored the warmth of the nation’s landscape and heritage. Cardines brought to life the brilliance of the country’s currency and mining traditions, showcasing a bold fusion of the immortal colors of the peso bills — orange, red, violet, green, yellow, and blue — each representing different denominations.

Reynan Paul offered a darker, more historical narrative in his collection With the Unhallowed. Drawing from the colonial era and the first contact between Filipinos and conquistadors, his designs melded vintage couture techniques with modern streetwear aesthetics, presenting an intriguing take on neo-Filipiniana.

Finally, the night reached its crescendo with Johara, whose collection Salikop earned her the Best Designer & Best Collection 2024 title. Salikop symbolized unity, merging the traditional garments of Northern and Southern Philippines with haute couture. Featuring the inaul fabric and rattan, Johara’s collection embodied the richness of Filipino textiles and craftsmanship, all while nodding to the future of fashion.

Bright Future

The Gayak 2024 show was more than just a platform for young designers; it was a statement about the future of Filipino fashion. It demonstrated that the new wave of creatives is not only deeply connected to their roots but is also ready to push boundaries and define the next era of style. With visionary designers like those from Fida Cebu, the future of fashion is bright, bold and unmistakably Filipino.