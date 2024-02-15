GAYAK - The Fida Gradshow 2024: Defining Cebu’s burgeoning fashion identity

Weaving Cebu’s fashion identity

The Fashion Institute of Design and Arts (Fida), a premier educational institution in the Philippines, has played a crucial role in developing the next generation of fashion designers and industry leaders. Beginning its journey in Davao over a decade ago, Fida expanded to Cebu, bringing a wave of advanced fashion education to the region.

Fida’s curriculum, aligned with global fashion education standards, effectively merges theoretical knowledge with practical expertise. The institution offers diverse courses, including Fashion Design & Merchandising, Fashion Styling and Communication. Under the guidance of school director Marissa Gapud-Ceniza and founder Christine Dumatol-Munda, Fida has emerged as a key player in nurturing creative talent and fostering innovation, significantly shaping the fashion landscape of the region.

This is bolstered by a faculty of Cebu’s finest professionals: Philipp Tampus, Edwin Alba, Valerie Alvez, Josei Cuizon, Angela Dado, Mara Dado, Rhino Deiparine, Mel Maria, Maria Navarete, Matt Pingkian, Ron Xavier Santos, Yorena Tabar, Valeriano Tomol III and Jon Unson, whose expertise fortifies Fida’s commitment to excellence in fashion education.

Decoding the design language of GAYAK 2024

The graduates of GAYAK 2024, each with their distinct flair, breathed life into their chosen themes, demonstrating not just their design skills but also their ability to weave stories and emotions into their creations. Let’s delve into the unique approaches of these bright talents and how they interpreted their thematic visions into wearable art.

Erwin Paler – Theodora (Best Designer)

Paler’s collection, “Theodora,” was a homage to the Byzantine empress and her influence on religion and women’s rights. Erwin’s approach was to infuse historical significance into contemporary fashion. He aimed to create pieces that were not just visually striking but also rich in narrative. The collection resonated with themes of power and elegance, using sophisticated fabrics and intricate designs to bring the story of Empress Theodora to the modern audience.

Rea Jarina: Violets for Roses

Jarina’s “Violets for Roses” is a sartorial homage to Princess Margaret, capturing her vibrant personality and unique style. This collection embodies the princess’s rebellious phase, a time when she inspired a break from the constraints of conformity. Each piece in Jarina’s line represents this cultural shift towards celebrating self-expression and individuality, mirroring Princess Margaret’s impact on the fashion world.

Aaliyah Nicole: Efflorescence – Daenerys Targaryen

Nicole’s “Efflorescence” is a tribute to the complex character arc of Daenerys Targaryen. This collection encapsulates Daenerys’s transformation from a vulnerable girl into a formidable leader. It delves into her internal struggle to balance justice with the harsh realities of power, reflecting significant moments in her journey. The designs convey strength, resilience, and the evolution of character, much like Daenerys’s own story.