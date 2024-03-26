Gayotin lifts Avantrac vs. EGS

AVANTRAC defeated EGS 95-59 in the Architects + Engineers 7th Corporate Cup last Friday, March 22, 2024, at the University of San Carlos gym.

Avantrac used a sizzling 26-13 blast in the second period to take a 40-26 halftime lead and never looked back in the one-sided match. Joshua

Gayotin had 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Noriko Benedicto and JC Tangapa scored 12 markers each.

In other games, CBM Engineering handed Davies Paints their second loss in a row, 88-77. Ivan Deo was unstoppable, scoring 30 points on 14-of-23 shooting to lead CBM to victory. Jett Latonio and Zircon Bulawan added 10 points each for CBM.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions CS4 edged Island Premium Paints, 62-60, for their second straight win. Emmanuel Bautista had 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Kyle Esbra provided 13 points, two boards, two assists and three steals. / JNP