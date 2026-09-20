GCash, Aboitiz Foundation join Balamban in climate project

A PRIVATE sector consortium led by fintech giant GCash and the Aboitiz Foundation joined forces with the Balamban Municipal Government to execute a climate resilience initiative.

The multi-phased project aims to reforest up to 71,000 hectares across Cebu Province while implementing flood control and environmental restoration measures in high-risk zones.

The partnership connects digital transactions to ecological action through the Carbon PH and GForest programs.

Under the first phase, the project targets planting one million physical trees across 1,000 to 1,200 hectares of critical watersheds and coastal areas.

The initiative responds to severe weather disruptions, including typhoon Odette and flooding from typhoon Tino.

Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug said local government efforts focus on a strategy that pairs tree planting with engineering interventions.

These measures aim to protect communities, farms and infrastructure from natural disasters.

Cabahug applied emergency protocols from his previous maritime career and said his administration would maintain its commitment to public safety.

“As a former ship captain, my mindset has always been that the captain stays with the ship. We are taking direct ownership of disaster response because our priority is to protect our people through every crisis,” Cabahug said.

Flood control

Cabahug said the Municipality counters extreme weather events, such as El Niño heat and heavy rainfall of up to 200 millimeters, by acquiring equipment like an amphibious backhoe for river dredging.

To complement flood control, the Municipal Government, department heads and barangay leaders deploy nature-based defenses.

They plant root-dense bamboo along riverbanks and creeks to diffuse floodwaters, stabilize soil and restore river ecosystems.

He said environmental programs must deliver lasting impacts rather than public displays.

“We cannot just plant trees for photo opportunities and walk away. We are working directly with local farmers like Bencio Labuca to ensure that every tree and bamboo shoot we put in the ground is actively maintained and survives to protect our riverbanks,” Cabahug added.

Initiative

Michelle Fernandez, vice president and head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications at GCash, said thriving businesses have a duty to support their user base.

“I think all companies, especially those that are profitable and successful, have a duty and a responsibility to help and give back. Why? Because a company will not exist and will not be successful without the people using it, without loyal customers. This is our way of showing that we appreciate our customers,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said GCash’s vision extends beyond commercial benchmarks.

“If you look at the vision and mission of GCash, we are not saying, ‘We want to be number one just to earn a lot of money.’ Our vision is Finance for All, so that no one gets left behind,” Fernandez said.

“There is a perception that money and digital technology for finance are only for the rich or those who have plenty to put inside GCash. But GCash was actually created for the poor and the small players, so they can be included and participate too.”

Fernandez said digital interactions on the app translate into real-world environmental action.

“So many Filipinos want to help the environment but don’t know how, or they don’t have the time,” Fernandez said.

“If you can help plant trees just by using your phone, an app that you use every day, isn’t that a great opportunity for everyone? We currently have 10.3 million digitally planted trees in the app and the one million trees to be planted here will go directly toward fulfilling those digital commitments. Filipinos planted trees in the app and we are going to fulfill that promise here on the ground.”

The multi-sectoral initiative integrates local agricultural groups, community growers and disaster risk reduction officers to manage nurseries and protect reforested areas.

By combining private capital, digital user engagement and municipal leadership, the project aims to guarantee long-term water security, revive native biodiversity and secure sustainable livelihoods across Cebu. / ABC