GCash brings 'Wais Tindera Caravan' to Cebu

Over 200 nano, micro, small and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), including sari-sari store owners and vendors gathered at the Wais Tindera Caravan in Cebu to deepen their understanding of digitalization and responsible borrowing.

In celebration of MSME Month, GCash reinforces its commitment to being the trusted growth partner of Filipino NMSMEs, powering every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. GCash continues to champion local businesses by providing easier access to the integrated financial and digital tools they need to sustain their livelihoods, navigate uncertainty and drive the Philippine economy.

The Wais Tindera Caravan serves as the Financial Literacy x Business Literacy (FinLit x BizLit) of GCash and Fuse Financing designed for Filipino micro-entrepreneurs. The program provides lessons on budgeting, pricing, inventory management, sales tracking and business growth. The caravan also tackled the risks of predatory lending as many micro-retailers still rely on informal lenders, including the “5-6” system, which often carries high interest rates and can lead to cycles of debt.