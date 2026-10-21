GCash celebrates 22nd birthday with nationwide ‘pasalamat’ blowout

At the heart of the celebration are three familiar ways Filipinos share the joy of a birthday:

Pakain: Selected offers at participating outlets across the country, including limited-time P10 chicken meals at KFC, Chooks to Go, Andok’s, Baliwag, and more.

Palibre: Free MRT rides for GCash users from October 20 to 23, from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pamigay: Daily chances to win GCash credits and raffle prizes, including motorcycles for up to 100 winners, each with free standard insurance courtesy of GInsure, through the GBirthday experience, as well as round-trip tickets to the Philippines for overseas Filipinos.

Palibreng sakay for MRT-3 commuters

From October 20 to 23, GCash users can ride the MRT-3 for free using one of three payment methods: Commute QR, Tap-to-Pay, or a GCash Visa Card. To avail the offer, users need to scan or tap using their selected GCash payment method at the designated GCash turnstile.

Users must maintain a minimum account balance of ₱14, which will be deducted upon entry and credited back immediately after they tap out at their destination.

Bringing pakain to Filipino mealtimes

No Filipino birthday is complete without food, and the celebration brings that familiar pakain tradition to chicken favorites across the country.

The ₱10 chicken offer runs from October 20 to 31, covering select partner stores across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with specific offers varying by brand and location. Selected birthday offers include chicken meals from KFC, Chooks to Go, Andok’s, Baliwag, and more.

Customers can find the limited-time ₱10 voucher in the GCash app, claim it and ensure it appears in the voucher pocket on their profile page, order at a participating branch in person, and pay the promotional price using GCash Scan to Pay.

More chances to win through pamigay!

Until October 31, users can open the GCash app, tap GBirthday, complete an eligible transaction, and shake their phones to play and receive prizes. They can unlock instant GCash credits worth P10, P50, or P100, as well as raffle entries for major prizes — including up to P100,000 in GCash credits and brand-new Yamaha YTX 125 motorcycles for 100 lucky winners, with free standard insurance via GInsure.

GCash Overseas is also making everyday transactions even more rewarding with its first-ever “Shake It, Win It” holiday rewards program. In October, three lucky winners will each receive round-trip flight tickets for two people.

To join the GCash Overseas “Shake It, Win It” raffle, users must complete eligible GCash transactions, such as adding money to their GCash wallets and sending money to the Philippines, then tap the Merry GCash banner on the home screen. They will be redirected to “Shake It, Win It” where they can shake their phones to earn raffle entries. GCash users earn more raffle entries every time they top up their wallets and send money home. For overseas Filipinos, adding money to GCash can be done by linking a bank account (for those based in the US and Europe) or using an official GCash remittance partner.