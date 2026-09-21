GCash makes investing in Arthaland follow-on offering more accessible with GStocks PH

FILIPINOS can look forward to easily participating in Arthaland Corporation’s (ALCO) upcoming Series G and H preferred share offering, giving investors an opportunity to invest in the sustainable property developer directly through GStocks PH, offered by broker AB Capital Securities Inc. in the GCash app.

The shares are priced at P500 each, with Series G (ALCPG) offering a dividend rate of 7.3260% per annum and Series H (ALCPH) offering 7.8105% per annum, subject to the terms and conditions of the issue. Preferred shares typically pay fixed dividends and give holders priority over common shareholders in receiving dividends. The offer period for ALCO’s share sale will run from September 14 to September 25, 2026.

The offering expands retail investors’ access to additional ways to earn potential income, while helping address challenges that have traditionally made stock investing less convenient. In the past, retail investors often needed a separate bank account to begin trading in the stock market and had to coordinate with a physical broker to participate in share issuances, including follow-on offerings.

The fully-digital IPO/FOO subscription feature of GStocks PH, offered by AB Capital Securities Inc., provides retail investors a more seamless and transparent investment experience during share sales like initial public offerings and follow-on offerings. With the built-in subscription meter and real-time allocation of the broker’s tranche, investors can check the availability of broker-allotted shares on GStocks PH and confirm their share allocations at the moment of subscription rather than waiting for the close of the offer period.

Should the broker’s initial tranche be fully taken up and the offering become oversubscribed on GStocks PH, retail investors can still place orders and receive their allocation results after the offer period.

“Financial inclusion is not only about more financial services. It is about creating a simpler, more rewarding experience that keeps Filipinos’ needs in mind. By digitizing financial services and making investing more convenient, we make it easier for Filipinos to participate and take greater control of their financial journeys,” emphasized Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt.

Fully-verified GCash users can strengthen their investment journey by opening the GCash app, going to Invest, and selecting GStocks PH. The platform offers instant onboarding to new users, and free fund transfers to and from the GCash wallet with no bank account needed.

By expanding digital access to securities offerings, GStocks PH continues to help broaden participation in the capital markets and provide Filipinos with more convenient ways to earn and grow their hard earned money. (SPONSORED CONTENT)