GCash makes RTB 32 available through GBonds

ELIGIBLE Filipinos can invest as little as P5,000 in a new Philippine government bond and earn interest every three months.

GCash is making Retail Treasury Bond 32 (RTB 32) available through GBonds, powered by Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), Inc. and PDAX Securities, in partnership with the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The offering allows eligible GCash users to access bonds issued by the Republic of the Philippines, with a minimum investment of P5,000.

The primary offering runs from September 29 to October 7, 2026, unless the BTr closes it earlier.

RTB 32 has a 2.5-year term, with an issue date of October 12, 2026, and a maturity date of April 12, 2029. Interest will be paid quarterly. LandBank lists an indicative annual coupon rate of 6.750 percent to 6.875 percent, while the BTr will determine the final rate through an auction.

At the indicative rate range, a P5,000 investment would correspond to approximately P67.50 to P68.75 in quarterly interest after 20 percent withholding tax. Actual interest payments will depend on the final coupon rate. Interest income is subject to applicable withholding tax.

RTB 32 marks 25 years of the government’s retail bond program, with proceeds supporting public priorities, including education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Through GBonds, users can access government bonds through the GCash app. The platform’s requirements include being at least 18 years old and a Fully Verified GCash user. GCash also requires a verified email address and updated account information, among other eligibility requirements.

To access RTB 32, eligible users can go to GInvest > GBonds in the GCash app, complete the registration process and add funds to their GBonds wallet. Users can then select RTB 32, marked “Pre-Sale,” enter their desired amount, review the details and confirm the order. For primary-market bonds, orders are subject to approval by the BTr, and an order may be partially awarded if there are not enough bonds available.

As with other bonds, the terms of RTB 32 include repayment of the principal at face value at maturity. However, investors who sell a bond before maturity may receive an amount that is higher or lower than their original investment, depending on the applicable market price.

The 2.5-year term is also a consideration for those looking at the offering.

For more information, the BTr has published the official RTB 32 Notice of Offering and its accompanying guidelines, including the GBonds procedure.

Visit www.gcash.com for more information. (SPONSORED CONTENT)