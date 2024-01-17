GCash, NBI sign agreement to run after cyber criminals

The signing ceremony was graced by key officials from the government agency, namely NBI director Atty. Medardo G. De Lemos, NBI officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations Jose Justo Yap, G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI) chief executive officer Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr., and GCash Group Head of New Businesses and Corporate Affairs, Winsley Royce Bangit, together with other key leaders from the bureau and GCash.

“As more and more Filipinos embrace the digital space for their daily transactions and investments, it’s critical for law enforcement agencies to have an active partner like GCash with whom we exchange technical knowledge and expertise on the latest cybersecurity measures. This partnership is a big milestone in our shared fight against scammers, fraudsters, and other cybercriminals,” said De Lemos.

GCash is also working actively with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), and other law enforcement agencies to further employ up-to-date security technologies, and strengthen security measures through continuous threat and intelligence sharing, and better ensure safer transactions for its customers. This also includes adhering to the strictest anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and anti-fraud standards. In line with this, GCash also reminds users to protect themselves when using digital wallets and become more attentive in the face of fraud.

“We’ve seen a concerning rise in online scams, investment fraud, and various cybercrimes in recent years. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we work together with authorities to protect Filipinos against perpetrators,” said Reyes.

As the country’s biggest digital ecosystem and a pioneer in inclusive digital finance, GCash continues to bolster its vision of “Finance for all” to allow Filipinos to have easy access to safe, secure, and convenient digital financial products and services – empowering communities across the nation.

Filipinos can download the GCash app for free on Google Play and the App Store.