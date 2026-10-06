GCash parent Mynt prices proposed IPO at P6.60 per share following strong institutional demand

“The depth and quality of demand we have seen through this process reflects investor confidence in Mynt’s growth story. We have sought to maintain meaningful access for Filipino investors as we transition to a public company. We believe the final price and allocation provide a strong foundation for Mynt's next chapter and for creating long-term value for all our shareholders, while continuing to advance our mission of Finance for All, ”said Evelyn Ng, Chief Finance Officer of Mynt.

Subject to receipt of the Permit to Sell from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the satisfaction of other customary conditions, the Trading Participants and Retail Offer is expected to commence on Oct. 6, 2026, and close on Oct.12, 2026.

The Offer Shares are expected to be listed on the Main Board of the PSE under the ticker “GCASH” on Oct. 20, 2026. The timetable remains subject to the approvals of the SEC and PSE, market conditions, and other customary considerations.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and UBS AG Singapore Branch, are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the transaction.

Jefferies Singapore Limited, CLSA Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai BankingCorporation Limited, Singapore Branch are acting as International Joint Bookrunners, with BPI Capital Corporation and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation acting as Domestic Lead Underwriters and Joint Bookrunners. AB Capital & Investment Corporation and First Metro Investment Corporation are acting as the Domestic Lead Underwriters, while Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd. is the International Co-Manager. China Bank Capital Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, and East West Banking Corporation will serve as Domestic Participating Underwriters.

Further disclosures will be made at the appropriate time and in accordance with applicable requirements. (Sponsored Content)