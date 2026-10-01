GCash simplifies registration for stock market access

GCASH introduces an easier and faster way to open an account with AB Capital Securities Inc., helping Filipinos invest in local stocks with as little as P500 through GStocks PH.

GCash offers more convenient access to the Philippine stock market through GStocks PH, allowing Filipinos to open an account with broker AB Capital Securities Inc. in minutes and begin investing in local stocks with only P500.

By digitizing account opening and simplifying requirements, GStocks PH introduces a new approach to stock investing, reducing traditional barriers and allowing more Filipinos to become part-owners of top Filipino companies through stock ownership, without needing a bank account or coordinating with a separate broker.

Across the industry, digital platforms have helped broaden participation in the Philippine stock market by making it easier for investors to open accounts, fund investments, place trades and monitor their portfolios through mobile devices.

According to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), local stock market accounts grew by 27.3 percent to 3.64 million last year, from 2.86 million accounts recorded in 2024. Of these, 99.2 percent, or 3.61 million accounts, belonged to retail investors, with 3.22 million accounts held online through digital trading platforms and e-wallets. Digital accounts grew by 30.5 percent year-on-year.

This version makes GStocks PH the newly conceptualized offering being introduced, while the second and third paragraphs provide the broader industry context and PSE figures rather than making the whole piece sound like an advertisement.

Simplified Onboarding and Account Top-Up

Getting started on GStocks PH is designed to be simple. Users can register for a brokerage account with AB Capital Securities Inc., fund their trading wallet and begin investing in more than 280 companies listed on the PSE, all within the GCash app.

To access the platform, fully verified GCash users need to open the app, select the GStocks PH icon on the Homepage or Invest tab, select AB Capital Securities Inc. and complete the application process with the broker. After registration, which comes with real-time approval, users can top up their trading wallet in real time with no transfer fees.

From there, Filipinos can become part-owners of locally listed companies by investing with as little as P500. Orders are placed in real time but are executed during trading hours and remain subject to order matching.

By integrating stock investing into a digital financial ecosystem already familiar to millions of Filipinos, GCash is helping make participation in the capital markets more accessible and relevant to more investors.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)