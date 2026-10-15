GCash unlocks exclusive deals and digital convenience for Bacolod’s MassKara Festival 2026

Bacolod City once again comes alive with the sights, sounds, and festive spirit of MassKara Festival as GCash joins locals and visitors in one of the city’s most anticipated celebrations. From October 16 to 18, 2026, festival-goers can discover exclusive merchant offers, alongside activities and surprises across key areas of the festival.

Beyond the parades, music, and colorful festivities, MassKara brings together communities, consumers, and local businesses. As digital payments become increasingly part of everyday transactions, GCash is making it easier for festival-goers to pay, explore local merchants, and enjoy more of what Bacolod has to offer. Through merchant partnerships and activities across key areas, GCash hopes to give more reasons to explore and celebrate MassKara.

Unlocking exclusive GCash deals and promos at Masskara

Festival-goers can enjoy exclusive deals from participating merchants when they pay with GCash. These offers give visitors more ways to discover local businesses while getting added value from purchases made throughout the celebration.

Activities will also take place across Lacson Street and the Public Plaza, where festival programs will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Visitors can look forward to freebies, surprises, and other experiences throughout the festivities, including the MassKara Crawl, which encourages customers to explore participating merchants along the way.

“MassKara is deeply rooted in the community, and the festival experience is shaped by the many people and businesses that make it come alive. By being present in areas where people gather, we make digital payments and merchant offers part of a more convenient and enjoyable experience for locals and visitors alike,” said Maria Tania Padilla, VP and Regional Business Unit of GCash.

A festival itinerary will also give visitors a preview of activities and offers they can discover, making it easier to plan their time and experience more of MassKara.

Bringing digital convenience into the celebration

Festivals bring people together to eat, shop, explore, and celebrate, creating opportunities for local businesses to connect with more customers. For participating merchants, the MassKara festivities provide another way to engage with consumers during one of Bacolod’s busiest celebrations, while festival-goers can discover new experiences and local favorites throughout the city.

As Bacolod celebrates MassKara Festival, GCash brings residents and tourists more ways to enjoy the festivities with exciting offers, exclusive deals, and freebies.

Here’s how you can join the fun with GCash:

● Arriving at Bacolod-Silay Airport or BREDCO Port? Download and register for the GCash app, then buy load to enjoy freebies.

● Visit MassKara bazaars at Masskanameats and Merkado Lacson to get freebies.

● Explore the MassKara crawl and participating partner merchants for exclusive promos.

Drop by GCash booths at Lacson Street Public Plaza and Megaworld for more festival activities.

● Get your GCash Visa Card at 888 Chinatown Square.

For Bacolodnons, these activities enrich a celebration that has long been part of the city’s identity. By bringing offers and experiences closer to where people gather, GCash helps festival-goers make the most of MassKara while giving local businesses greater opportunities to connect with the community.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. (Sponsored Content)