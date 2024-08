GCASH has successfully secured fresh strategic investments from Ayala Corp. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan’s largest banking group and one of the largest financial institutions globally.

This latest deal pushed Mynt’s valuation to $5 billion, more than doubling its $2 billion valuation from the last funding round in 2021.

As of 2023, Mynt recorded P6.7 billion of net income. / PR