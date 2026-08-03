GCash, Visa launch card-funded QR payments

DIGITAL wallet operator GCash and card network Visa are launching a card-funded QR payment link, allowing users to draw directly from Visa credit and debit lines for QR code purchases.

In a statement on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, the move accelerates the shift toward credit-based digital retail in the Philippines, though consumer advocates and merchant groups warn it could introduce higher transaction costs and debt risks for routine purchases.

The feature enables transactions even when a user’s GCash wallet balance is zero, bypassing the traditional pre-funding step. Transactions are authenticated using biometric credentials under Visa’s Payment Passkey framework.

According to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, digital transactions accounted for 57.4 percent of total monthly retail volume in the country last year. While the central bank has pushed for universal financial inclusion through its standardized QR Ph framework, the introduction of card-backed QR scans shifts small-ticket retail from cash-equivalent digital wallets to debt-financed credit rails.

“Connecting credit lines to everyday QR transactions lowers friction for consumers, but it fundamentally alters the risk profile of micro-payments,” said Dr. Elena Mercado, a senior fintech researcher at the Asian Institute of Digital Finance. “Users who previously transacted only with pre-loaded funds will now incur credit card interest rates if balances are not paid in full at month-end.”

Questions also remain regarding processing costs for vendors. Standard QR Ph transactions between digital wallets typically incur minimal merchant fees, but card network transactions carry higher Merchant Discount Rates —ranging from 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent per transaction.

Neither GCash nor Visa disclosed whether small and medium enterprises accepting QR payments will absorb these higher card processing fees, or if secondary convenience fees will be passed down to buyers.

“If micro-merchants are suddenly hit with credit card interchange fees on basic QR scans, many will simply refuse the payment or pass the cost back to buyers,” warned Roberto Cruz, spokesperson for the Micro and Small Enterprise Coalition of the Philippines. “Small vendors need explicit guarantee that basic wallet-to-wallet QR rates won’t be inflated.”

Addressing privacy concerns, Visa stated that biometric data used for authentication is encrypted locally on user devices. However, digital rights groups have called on the National Privacy Commission to monitor how transaction metadata is shared between third-party card networks and mobile wallet providers.

While Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro and G-Xchange Inc. Chief executive officer Ren-Ren Reyes framed the rollout as a step toward financial inclusion, analysts emphasize that regulatory oversight will be critical as credit penetration expands into daily retail payments. / KOC