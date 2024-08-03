Gealon: New health center for south

FOLLOWING the opening of the ‘Super Family Health Center’ in Barangay Apas, a member of the Cebu City Council is seeking to request the Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH 7) to establish a similar facility in the south district to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all.

“This is to ensure that residents in the south who cannot go to Barangay Apas may avail themselves of and have access to quality health care without the burden of spending more money on transportation,” said Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the committee on laws, ordinance and styling who filed a resolution before the City Council.

Gealon said a health center that mirrors the successful model of the Super Family Health Center in Barangay Apas will significantly improve the quality of life of residents in the city’s south district.

The Super Family Health Center provides different services such as immunization, nutrition, disease prevention, and prenatal care. It is equipped with an X-ray unit, ultrasound facility, pharmacy, and supply room.

In an email sent to SunStar Cebu last July 29, 2024, Gealon said since the Super Family Health Center is located in Cebu City’s north district, south residents may have difficulty in accessing the medical services of the health center given the cost of transportation.

In his resolution, Gealon entrusted to the DOH 7 the work of determining the most accessible location for the health center based on the agency’s expertise and understanding of the south district’s healthcare needs.

The resolution indicated that the health center should be established in a densely populated area in the south.

In terms of the project budget, Gealon said that if approved and implemented by the DOH 7, the project could be established through a public-private partnership, similar to the newly established center in Barangay Apas. / JPS