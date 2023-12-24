Gealon resigns

CEBU City Councilor Rey Gealon, who was appointed by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama as traffic czar last September, has resigned from his post.

Gealon submitted his resignation letter to Rama on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

"I unequivocally accepted the appointment, Sir (addressed to Rama), along with the herculean task of traffic management and enforcement. Though the worsening traffic situation in the city is seemingly impossible to solve, I tried with what measly knowledge and ability I possess, in the best way I know how," a portion of Gealon's letter reads.

"It appears, however, Sir, that despite diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, there leaves much to be desired. I believe the functions of this office I hold is better dispensed with by another who is more able and capable, Sir," wrote Gealon. (JJL)